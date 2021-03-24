Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $399.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $399.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.33. 171,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.37.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

