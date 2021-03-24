Ultra Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Ultra has a market cap of $154.16 million and $3.89 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,577.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.66 or 0.00893272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.16 or 0.00367379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001261 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012736 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

