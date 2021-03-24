USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005642 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

