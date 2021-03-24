Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

V stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.20. 178,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

