W Green Pay (WGP) Hits Market Cap of $203,884.27

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 76.1% against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $203,884.27 and approximately $78,525.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00021453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00047499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00611754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00064442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023807 BTC.

About W Green Pay

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

