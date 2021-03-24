Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

SMTC opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. Semtech has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Semtech by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Semtech by 46.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Semtech by 213.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,341 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,856 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

