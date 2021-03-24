Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Gap Down to $14.54

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.54, but opened at $13.92. Whole Earth Brands shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FREE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 53.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,685,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 217.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $7,302,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

