XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 54,646 Shares

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 871,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,945. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

