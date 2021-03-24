Zacks: Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 887,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,770. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.