Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce $66.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.52 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $118.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.26 million to $188.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $122.13 million, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $147.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 299,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $257,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,520 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

