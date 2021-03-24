Zacks: Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.74. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.31. 15,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,662. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.49 and a 12 month high of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

