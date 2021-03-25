$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

