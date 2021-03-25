$1.55 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.93. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $12.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

NYSE WEX traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.97. 275,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,502. WEX has a 52 week low of $89.44 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $5,304,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,520 shares of company stock worth $27,640,336. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 32.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

