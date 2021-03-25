$376.95 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report sales of $376.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $351.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,265. The company has a market capitalization of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $22,061,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,017,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

