383 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 383 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Fortinet by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $171.30 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.55 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

