$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.85 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $11.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 2,234,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

