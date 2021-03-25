7,050 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. Netflix comprises about 0.9% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $15.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $505.12. 267,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,855. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.17 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

