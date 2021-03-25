ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.08. 169,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ABB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ABB by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

