Acutus Medical’s (AFIB) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AFIB. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of AFIB opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

