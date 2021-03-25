Ade LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ade LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 575,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,087,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Danaher by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $217.13. 59,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.78 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

