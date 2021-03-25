Ade LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $257,241,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,038 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,488. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $200.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

