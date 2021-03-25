Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.77.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.44. 1,194,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,488. The firm has a market cap of $200.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.