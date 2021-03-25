Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,994 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after acquiring an additional 689,981 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.35. 595,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,809,795. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

