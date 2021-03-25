Agilent Technologies (A) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2021 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

3/19/2021 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $148.00.

2/17/2021 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00.

Shares of A traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.90. 964,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,572. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $136.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

