AiLink Token (ALI) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,255.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. AiLink Token has a market cap of $443,801.17 and approximately $5,255.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00074219 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000054 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC.

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

