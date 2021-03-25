Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 444 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $18,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of -246.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

