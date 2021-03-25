Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,016,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,087.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,167.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,174.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,885.78 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.