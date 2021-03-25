American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.