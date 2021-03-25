Analysts Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In related news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $249,025.00. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of GATX by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,733,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GATX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GATX by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

