Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $37.95

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE HXL traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. 15,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

