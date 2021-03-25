Analysts Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target at $117.09

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 537,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 760,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,256. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

