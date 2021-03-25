APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021

APi Group (NYSE:APG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:APG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. APi Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. APi Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

