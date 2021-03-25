Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Posts Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Shares of APTX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $197.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

