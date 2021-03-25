ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €22.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.83 ($29.22).

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

