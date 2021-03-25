ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €22.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.83 ($29.22).

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

