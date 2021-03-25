Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.93. 5,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,239. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

