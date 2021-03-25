Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) VP Pierre A. Anderson Sells 821 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $32,043.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $23,652.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.02.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Artesian Resources by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

