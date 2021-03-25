Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Million

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce $3.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430,000.00 and the highest is $7.10 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $67.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.98 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $269.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.56. 3,268,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,609,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.