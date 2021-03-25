BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

GNRC opened at $296.88 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.22 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.90 and a 200-day moving average of $242.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.