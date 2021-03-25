Brokerages Set Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Price Target at €108.33

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.80 ($126.82).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

SY1 traded down €1.50 ($1.76) on Monday, hitting €100.90 ($118.71). 278,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €100.38 and its 200-day moving average is €107.23. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

