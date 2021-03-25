Brown Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.35 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

