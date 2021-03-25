Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $120.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $111.05 and last traded at $110.09, with a volume of 569699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.61.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.