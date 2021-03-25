Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $129.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,263. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

