Captrust Financial Advisors Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 250.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,553 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

IEMG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.63. 522,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,301,928. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46.

