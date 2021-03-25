Captrust Financial Advisors Has $15 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.08. 18,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,102. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.88. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.55 and a 1-year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.