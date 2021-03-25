Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 30,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,573,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

