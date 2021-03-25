Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.00 and last traded at $161.45, with a volume of 7344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.94.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.