CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $44,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.06. 32,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.