CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 110,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

GNR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

