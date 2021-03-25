China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 2,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 81,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

