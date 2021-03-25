CIBC Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $250.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

BYDGF traded down $5.59 on Thursday, hitting $179.98. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $167.14. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

